DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — CBS46 News has confirmed the body of a missing Clark Atlanta student has been found in Dekalb County.

CBS 46 sources’ tell us Alexis Crawford was found at Exchange Park in Decatur near I-285 and Columbia Drive on November 8.

Earlier this week, police released surveillance photos of the 21-year-old at a liquor store on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.