FILE – In this June 20, 2017, file photo Boeing planes displayed at Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France. Uncertainty over a Boeing jet and apprehension about the global economy hover over the aircraft industry as it prepares for next week’s Paris Air Show. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

(AP)–Boeing’s CEO says the aircraft company knows it made mistakes and “got some things wrong” with its 737 Max jet.

Dennis Muilenburg will tell a Senate committee on Tuesday that Boeing is throwing everything into fixing the plane so it can fly again.

Tuesday is the anniversary of the first of two deadly crashes involving Max jets.

In all, 346 people died, and Boeing now faces several investigations and many lawsuits.