FILE – In this Wednesday, May 8, 2019 file photo, workers stand near a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jetliner being built for American Airlines prior to a test flight in Renton, Wash. The union representing Southwest Airlines pilots is suing Boeing and calling the grounded 737 Max unsafe. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association said on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 it filed a lawsuit against Boeing that Boeing rushed the plane into service and misled pilots by saying it was little different than previous versions of the 737. The union says those claims turned out to be false. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(AP)–The grounding of the Boeing Max jet after two deadly crashes is about to hit the CEO in his bank account.

Boeing’s new chairman says Dennis Muilenburg will forgo bonuses until the 737 Max returns to flying.

Lawmakers hammered the CEO last week for not stepping down or sacrificing any pay in the aftermath of crashes that killed 346 people.