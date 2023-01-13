SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt.

Photo: J. Beede

A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. The boom also hit a powerline, toppling it down. Power crews, and the Alabama Department of Transportation were on the scene assisting.

The scene was cleared just after lunch.