Borbet closing Auburn manufacturing facility permanently, 250 employees impacted

AUBURN, Ala.- The City of Auburn was informed on Tuesday, April 21, that Borbet Alabama has made the decision to permanently close its manufacturing operation in Auburn. The aluminum wheel production facility has been in operation since 2003 and has been under the control of Borbet since 2008.

News 3 has confirmed 250 employees will be impacted by the end of the year.

“Manufacturing industries like Borbet have a significant economic impact on a local community. We are thankful for all that the Borbet family has done for Auburn. Our department will continue to identify new opportunities for Auburn to replace the lost jobs and tax revenue,” said Phillip Dunlap, the City of Auburn’s Economic Development Director.

“These are very unfortunate circumstances, but the market developments did not allow the owners to continue the operation. We are very thankful for the support we have received from the City of Auburn, the IDB (Industrial Development Board) and the people since the very beginning. All of us are saddened that our manufacturing operation will not be part of this wonderful community anymore,” said Juergen Keller, CEO of Borbet Alabama.

The City of Auburn’s Economic Development Department through its Workforce Development Division is working with the local Borbet leadership team to support the workers that will lose their jobs this year. As the plant reduces its workforce over the next six months, those affected will receive support to connect them with job opportunities in the local market. For additional questions, please contact the Economic Development Department at (334) 501-7270.