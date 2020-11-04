Border officials discover bundles of meth hidden in teen’s shoes

News

by: KTSM Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 17-year-old U.S. citizen who was trying to cross into El Paso, Texas, was caught with several bundles of methamphetamine hidden in his shoes, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CBP officers working the Ysleta Port of Entry made the seizure shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said a CBP officer was alerted by his drug-sniffing dog to the suspect while they were conducting operations.

The teen was taken for a secondary inspection and officers allegedly found methamphetamine-filled bundles concealed in the teen’s groin area and in his shoes.

“Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from CBP Officers,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for teenagers to be used in smuggling attempts.”

CBP officers arrested the teen and he was turned over to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to face charges.

