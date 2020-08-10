Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender near Detroit

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday afternoon at 5:30 ET from the White House. It's expected that the president will discuss his administration's ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic and other issues. You can watch the press conference live in the live-stream above.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Whether President Donald Trump has the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits by executive order remains unclear. Equally up in the air is whether states, which are necessary partners in Trump’s plan to bypass Congress, will sign on.