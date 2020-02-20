Border Patrol officers in Michigan seize human brain in a jar

Las Vegas, Nev. (CBS News) - Six Democratic Presidential hopefuls faced off on the debate stage in Nevada, but all eyes were on the newcomer - billionaire businessman and former New York City Mayor, Michael Bloomberg. His late entry is shaking up an already unpredictable race for the nomination. And it made for some lively conversation on stage.

Billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg got in the debate ring in Las Vegas Wednesday night and quickly took heat from his rivals, including Senator Elizabeth Warren. "Democrats take a huge risk if we substitute one arrogant billionaire for another," said Warren.