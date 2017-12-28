Botox growing in popularity for chronic migraine sufferers

LAGRANGE, Ga. — About 12 percent of the U.S. population suffers from migraines, the painful, often debilitating headaches.

In 2010 the FDA approved Botox for the treatment of chronic migraines when it was discovered that it wasn’t just good for wrinkles. Dr. Karin Taylor of LaGrange uses Botox to treat her patients with chronic migraines. She calls the treatment a game changer.

“Now imagine greater than 50 percent reduction in the amount of days a month you are having either headaches or migraines and greater than that the severity, the frequency, the duration of those headaches, migraines are significantly decreased,” said Dr. Taylor, a physiatrist with WellStar.

Dr. Taylor describes chronic migraines for those wondering if Botox will work for their migraines.

“ A chronic migraine specifically is defined as having greater than 15 migraines or headaches in the course of a month. Now 8 or more of those must be migraines specifically, and these headaches or migraines must occur for greater than 4 hours in the course of a day and a person must be experiencing these episodes of headaches and migraines for greater than three months.”

Treatments last less than 20 minutes. 7 muscle sights are targeted in the head and neck. The patient gets a treatment cycle every twelve weeks.

Botox is covered by insurance for patients with chronic migraines if they have tried three other classes of medications first to treat migraines. Side effects include neck pain and stiffness, and muscle spasms. Treatment could actually trigger a migraine in some patients.