BPD investigating hit and run that killed driver on I-59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a hit and run that killed the driver of an 18-wheeler on I-59 earlier this month.

According to BPD, on Oct. 6 just, a white vehicle struck a silver sedan on I-59 North/I-59 South just after 5 p.m. The sedan was the “catapulted” into an 18-wheeler, causing the 18-wheeler to strike a black SUV.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene. The white vehicle fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The investigation indicated the accident was caused by a white vehicle that struck a small silver sedan. The silver sedan was catapulted into an 18 wheeler causing the 18 wheeler to strike a black SUV. The driver of the 18 wheeler was pronounced deceased on the scene. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) October 19, 2020

BPD is looking for the driver of the white vehicle that caused the accident.

No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information on this incident, contact BPD at 205-254-6555.

This is the fifth 18-wheeler crash CBS 42 has reported in the past 2 months in the Birmingham area. Clay Ingram with AAA said drivers need to realized, this is something that can happen to anyone if you aren’t careful.

“People think it’s not going to happen to them,” said Ingram. “We recently did a survey where 94% of the people we surveyed felt that distracted driving was a serious or very serious problem. Yet 40% of those same people admitted to sending a text within the last 30 days.”

