Brace yourself for fall allergy season

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dr. Matthew Bolinger, with Piedmont Physicians ENT, joins WRBL’s Jeff Kelly on “News 3 Midday” to discuss fall allergy season.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Don't Miss