Brace yourself for fall allergy season

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
You can now stay in the beach house where ‘Jersey Shore’ was filmed
Top Stories
Allendale boy gives up Disney trip to give hotdogs to Dorian evacuees
Teen battling cancer enlivened by Jonas Brothers’ visit
Webster County School students start their first day of classes
Beauregard’s Sanford Middle observes emotional moment of silence on six month anniversary of tornados
Live!
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
Video
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Tailgate Game Of The Week: Heritage Bowl
Top Stories
Spencer Cheerleaders Join Tailgate Forecast
Top Stories
Carver Tigers Look For 1st Win At Heritage Bowl
Wallace Davis Stops By WRBL’s Tailgate
Central Completes Comeback
Web Extra: One-On-One With Jeff Whitaker
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
Top Stories
49 people from 23 countries became naturalized citizens in Columbus
Top Stories
Troup County Fire Department receives pet oxygen mask donation
Champion: Pet of the Week from City of LaGrange
Join Southern Teal in the battle of “Conquering Cancer”
Pasaquan announces new film series at the world-renown outsider art environment
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
American Cancer Society’s Boat Poker Run at Lake Harding
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
Top Stories
College Gameday Pickem
Search
Search
Search
Brace yourself for fall allergy season
by:
Greg Loyd
Posted:
Aug 22, 2018 / 05:17 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 22, 2018 / 05:17 PM EDT
Dr. Matthew Bolinger, with Piedmont Physicians ENT, joins WRBL’s Jeff Kelly on “News 3 Midday” to discuss fall allergy season.
Recent Updates
Champion: Pet of the Week from City of LaGrange
Hurricane Dorian continues to sit over the Bahama Islands
Measles outbreak continues to grow in United States
At least five people in Bahamas due to Dorian
Join Southern Teal in the battle of “Conquering Cancer”
Fourth Annual Labor Day Classic 10K kicks off in the Chattahoochee Valley
Dorian continues to sit over the Bahamas
Federal, state lawmakers grapple with possible solutions to end mass shootings
All eyes on Hurricane Dorian this Labor Day
Don't Miss
Community asked to pause for moment of silence to remember Beauregard tornado victims
Nearly 200 Hurricane Dorian evacuees housed at Civic Center overnight
Measles outbreak continues to grow in United States
Man recovering after Monday shooting in LaGrange
At least five people in Bahamas due to Dorian
Tallapoosa County woman killed in Labor Day car crash
Georgia State Parks Preparing to Host Hurricane Dorian Evacuees
Tweets by wrblnews3