Bradford pear bounty program allows people to remove trees in exchange for a native tree

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s an ongoing push to remove Bradford pear trees from South Carolina. Over the next few weeks, people will be able to exchange their Bradford pears in their yard for a native tree.

“They’re one of the first trees you’ll see bloom in the spring with the big white flowers,” said Blake Pulley, the store manager at Gunter’s Garden in Spartanburg.

Some said it’s a pretty tree, but its negative impacts outweigh its benefits.

“They’re going to have kind of a stinky smell to them as well,” said Pulley.

Bradford pears are common across South Carolina, but some are working to change that.

“They’re very weak structured, they’ll end up breaking apart with snow and ice storms and there’s a lot of better options as far as trees go that could be native trees as well,” said Pulley.

Through the bounty program, which is supported by Clemson Extension and the South Carolina Forestry Commission, homeowners can remove up to five Bradford pears from their yard, and exchange them for free, native trees.

“The goal of this program is to educate people and encourage them to plant native things because native plants and native trees, they’re not going to take over areas,” said David Coyle, an assistant professor of forest health & invasive species at Clemson University.

Coyle said the tree also contributes to the Callery pear, an invasive species in the southeast.

“When they take hold in a natural area, they just sort of crowd everything else out and you have this great big thicket of Callery pear,” said Coyle.

He said the trees don’t help the ecosystem and create food deserts for some animals too.

“They don’t support any insects really at all and insects are a major, major food source of a lot of spring feeding birds,” said Coyle.

Coyle said the trees are so invasive, soon people won’t be able to buy them. A ban on sales starts October 2024 in South Carolina.

“The benefits you get from it looking pretty do not in any way, shape, or form outweigh the negative it has on everything else basically,” said Coyle.

Homeowners who want to take advantage of this program are responsible for removing the trees from their yard. The program is open to anyone who lives in South Carolina, but they must pre-register.

Events are February 26 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Swan Lake Iris Gardens in Sumter, March 5 from 8 a.m. to noon at 200 Laurel St. in Conway, and Marc 19 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Nettles Park in Clemson.

People will need to show a photo of themselves with their cut-down tree at the event.