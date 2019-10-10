Branches Home for Veterans set to open new housing in Phenix City for military members in need

Phenix City, Alabama (WRBL) An organization in Phenix City is expanding its services accommodating military veterans with housing.

Located at 1711 21st Court,” Branches Home for Veterans” is assisting homeless veteran men.

The building features 10 bedrooms, a full kitchen and dining area with a spacious backyard. The organizations “Brick By Brick” fundraiser and community donations helped launched the idea.

Volunteers say they are happy to make a difference to veterans lives in their time of need.

“This is a place built for them so they wont be alone so they will have another family, someone to live out their lives with,” said Modell McKenzie, Administrator of Branches Home for Veterans.

“We have our veterans here in Phenix City that are out there so with this home being here and it being opened up to the community here in Phenix city is outstanding,” said Bettye Brewer, Volunteer.

McKenzie says Branches Home for Veterans started in 2014 with only 6 bedrooms. The grand opening is scheduled November 14th.

If you would like to send monetary donations to the new home, please contact Modell McKenzie at (706) 332-0210.