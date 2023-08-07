COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Many of the students across our area head back to school the second week of August. Students in Muscogee County have a lot to look forward to as a new school is set to open in East Columbus in the Fall of 2024.

Over the summer the school board nailed down a name for the new school, following the announcement of the merger combining Dawson Elementary and St. Mary’s Road Magnet Academy.

A brand new school being built with a brand new name – Mary Buckner Academy. The Bucker name runs deep in the school halls of East Columbus.

“We grew up right here in this exact same area, what we called Dawson Drive area.” Naomi Buckner – District 4 Representative, Muscogee County School Board, sister of Mary Buckner

What was once Dawson Drive is now Northstar Drive, the cross street of the brand new school where the foundation has been laid. Mary Buckner was one of nine Buckner children, all of which were raised by the Muscogee County School system.

The Buckner children were raised with an education first mindset. As students begin to walk through the doors of Mary Buckner Academy in 2024, the hope is students know the opportunities are endless.

“The most important thing for kids to know is that they can do stuff. A lot of times they have the ability but they do not know that they have the ability to perform.” Naomi Buckner – District 4 Representative, Muscogee County School Board, sister of Mary Buckner

Mary Bucker went on to High School “On da hill” as a Carver Tiger, graduating with Honors in 1966. From the start of the merger concept Muscogee County Superintendent Dr. David Lewis has focused on the ‘we’ concept, a new school for the entire community.

“People feel good when it’s a new school on any side of town, but especially here in East Columbus. People in East Columbus feel good to have a new school.” Naomi Buckner – District 4 Representative, Muscogee County School Board, sister of Mary Buckner

In 1973 Mary Buckner became Judge Buckner and was the first African American female to graduate from Mercer Law School. She later became the first African American women to be appointed Judge pro tem in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Students attending Mary Buckner Academy will have someone to look up to who left her mark on Muscogee County, someone who grew up on the same streets.

“Same neighborhood, same background, lived right down the street. They can identify with someone who is just like them and who has achieved and maybe they think I can do it too.” Naomi Buckner – District 4 Representative, Muscogee County School Board, sister of Mary Buckner

Although Mary Buckner grew up in a different generation, the mission remains the same: a new school for the whole entire community to foster opportunity.

The foundation has been laid and the building is vertical. The project was originally slated for a 25-million-dollars. The District tells WRBL they have been dealt with rising inflation costs and delays but are on track to open in 2024.

The building will be three floors and close to 100,000 square feet. They also hope to resolve traffic overflow issues onto St. Marys Road and Northstar Drive following the opening of Mary Buckner Academy.

The new school is being made possible, through the Education Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax dollars.