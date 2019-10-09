Braves will not hand out tomahawks following criticism from Cardinals player

ATLANTA, GA. (WRBL)–The Atlanta Braves will not be handing out tomahawks at Wednesday’s NLDS Game 5 after criticism from St. Louis Cardinals player Ryan Helsley.

According to Sports Illustrated, Helsley, a native of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is a member of the Cherokee Nation. Helsley criticized the Braves on Oct. 4 before Game 2 of the NLDS. At Game 1 and Game 2 tomahawks had been placed in the seats for fans at Sun Trust Park.

“I think it’s a misrepresentation of the Cherokee people or Native Americans in general,” Helsley said. “‘Just depicts them in this kind of caveman-type people way who aren’t intellectual. They are a lot more than that. It’s not me being offended by the whole mascot thing. It’s not. It’s about the misconception of us, the Native Americans, and how we’re perceived in that way, or used as mascots. The Redskins and stuff like that.”

The Braves issued a statement Wednesday addressing the changes:

“Out of respect for the concerns expressed by Mr. Helsley, we will take several efforts to reduce the Tomahawk Chop during our in-ballpark presentation today. Among other things, these steps include not distributing foam tomahawks to each seat and not playing the accompanying music or using Chop-related graphics when Mr. Helsley is in the game. As stated earlier, we will continue to evaluate how we activate elements of our brand, as well as the overall in-game experience. We look forward to a continued dialogue with those in the Native American community after the postseason concludes.”