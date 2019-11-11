Brazen thief steals child’s suitcase, book-bag, and rollerblades from Auburn driveway

AUBURN Ala. (WRBL) – It’s not even December and already a brazen grinch is stealing clothes and toys from a child.

Home security footage shows the man walking up to the Auburn home along Indian Hill Road around 10:00 Monday morning.

The child had spent the weekend with their dad and left their suitcase and rollerblades outside waiting on their mom to pick them up.

Video shows the man calmly walking into the driveway and taking a suitcase filled with clothes, shoes, and toys as well as the rollerblades. He also stole the child’s school backpack filled with all of their school work.

The family filed a police report with the Auburn Police Department and shared the video with News 3 in hopes of catching the man who would steal from a child.

If you have any information on who the man is, please call Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.