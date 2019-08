Columbus Police are encouraging residents to be on alert as a large number of break-ins and stolen vehicles are being reported.

More reports are made during the summer when school is out. Officials say the incidents are not in certain areas, but rather in various locations in the city. With the break-ins.. cell phones and purses are popular items thieves tend to steal.

Major J.D. Hawk with Columbus Police says if you must leave valuables in your car, you shouldn’t leave them in plain sight.