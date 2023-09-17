UPDATE: 10:20 p.m., Sunday Sept. 17 — There was an explosion about 8:30 Sunday night at the Radius Recycling plant off 10th Avenue in Columbus, Fire and EMS Chief Sal Scarpa said.

He said the fire that resulted posed no threat to those in the surrounding areas. The fire was on a recycling pile at the back of the complex. Fire officials had it contained about 10 p.m. Foam trucks from the Columbus Airport and Fort Moore were called in to help put the blaze out.

There were no apparent injuries to anyone at the plant or firefighters, Scarpa said.

There were four or five trucks on the scene fighting the fire, which could be seen from several miles away.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A loud boom could be heard all over parts of Midtown and Downtown Columbus around 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

UPDATE: 9:04 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. – Columbus Fire & EMS Chief, Sal Scarpa tells WRBL multiple units are on the scene. They are currently in a defensive position and are accessing the situation. They are awaiting a foam truck from the Columbus Metropolitan Airport to assist in fighting the fire. The event appears to be at Radius Recycling.

Large flames and smoke can be seen coming from behind the Schnitzer plant. An orange filled sky can be seen from several parts of town. Multiple Columbus Fire & EMS units are on the scene in the area of 10th Avenue and 5th Street. 10th Avenue is blocked from Victory Drive to Cusseta Road.

WRBL has a call into Columbus Fire & EMS for more information and has a team on the scene. CPD Officers on the scene say to avoid the area.

