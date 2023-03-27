CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County Highway Department in east Alabama just issued an extraordinary travel advisory declaring all county roads should be considered impassible.

“Effective 8 am central time, March 27th 2023, all roads and bridges in Chambers County should be considered IMPASSABLE until further notice. Members of the general public are advised that when roads and bridges become IMPASSABLE all travel should be suspended or delayed. Only emergency vehicles should travel on county roads and bridges until further notice.”

The general public should stay at home and only emergency vehicles should travel on county roads until further notice.

First responders are aware of several roads washed out or underwater. There are not enough barriers or workers to close all the roads considered dangerous for travel. The decision was made to close all roads out of an abundance of caution to keep people safe.

