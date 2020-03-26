BREAKING: Coffee County COVID-19 case was a mistake, ADPH says

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A mistake has been made in a COVID-19 case report in Coffee County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

According to a department release posted by the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, there are no cases of COVID-19 among Coffee County residents.

Apparently, the positive case was a resident of another county.

Thursday, 26-MAR-2020, 11:30 AM CT, COVID-19 Update:



From ADPH- No residents of Coffee County have yet to be confirmed as positive for COVID-19.



ADPH has learned that the report of the first case of COVID-19 in a resident of Coffee County was made erroneously. pic.twitter.com/qvBDK5ZNeJ — Coffee Co. EMA – AL (@ALCoffeeEMA) March 26, 2020

Alabama currently has 466 cases of COVID-19, and 4082 people have been tested statewide. As of this report, the ADPH dashboard is still reporting a COVID-19 case in Coffee County.