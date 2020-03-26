BREAKING: Coffee County COVID-19 case was a mistake, ADPH says

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A mistake has been made in a COVID-19 case report in Coffee County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

According to a department release posted by the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, there are no cases of COVID-19 among Coffee County residents.

Apparently, the positive case was a resident of another county.

Alabama currently has 466 cases of COVID-19, and 4082 people have been tested statewide. As of this report, the ADPH dashboard is still reporting a COVID-19 case in Coffee County.

