COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the 900 block of Lawyers Lane.

According to Muscogee County Corners Office, 23-year-old Deandre Meadows male suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities pronounced Meadows dead at 7:07 p.m. at the scene.

