CAPTURED: Inmate Charles Marlin Harris III no longer on the run!

UPDATE: 06/28/19 9;45 AM : The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms Harris is now back in custody.

Original story:

Charles Marlin Harris III has reportedly escaped from his job assignment in Montgomery, Ala., says the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Harris, in prison for a 10-year sentence for “Altering Poss Altered ID Mark Pistol,” or being in the possession of a weapon with an illegally altered identification mark.

The inmate is described as wearing a black sihirt, khaki shorts, and brown boots by ADOC reports, and was last seen at 12:15 a.m. The escape was reported by Frank Lee Community Based Facility and Community Work Center, based in Etowah County.

Harris, who was sentenced in May 2018 was listed as being in “MIN-COMM” custody, meaning he was judged as able to “adjust to semi-structured environment” and was “nearing the end of their incarceration in order to transition and reintegrate” back into civilian life, according to the ADOC.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on Harris’s whereabouts contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.