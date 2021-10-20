BREAKING: Lee County Deputy wounded in shooting during traffic stop

UPDATE 10/20/2021 11:00 a.m. – According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the suspect in the shooting of a Lee County Deputy is in custody.

Jones said the deputy was alert at the scene of the shooting. The deputy has been taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown emergency room, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to Jones, the suspect in the shooting has also been injured.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County deputy has been shot and wounded during a traffic stop in Beauregard, according to Sheriff Jay Jones. The deputy is being flown to Columbus, Georgia for emergency medical treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Sheriff Jones says the shooting happened around 8:30 Wednesday morning when the deputy pulled over a motorcyclist for a traffic stop on the Beauregard community. Investigators are still gathering information.

Sheriff Jones says a suspect is not in custody.

This is a breaking news situation, and limited details are available. News 3 will update you with information as we learn it.





