UPDATE 03/31/2022 8:57 p.m. – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms a teenage girl has been shot and killed.

According to Columbus Police, at this time it appears three people were shot in the incident.

According to Bryan, Markayla Kalleah Marshall, age 17, was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital at 7:49 p.m. on March 31, 2022. Marshall suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Bryan said the shooting happened at Primus King Park, off of Staunton Drive at 6:45 p.m.

Marshall’s body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy.

According to Bryan, the teen’s sister was also injured in the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Officials with the Columbus Police Department confirm multiple people have been shot Staunton Drive.

Police have not confirmed the exact number of victims or the extent of their injuries. Other details are not available at this time.

Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

