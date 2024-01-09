COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A vote by the Columbus Council Tuesday paved the way for the return of professional baseball to Columbus after a 16-year absence.

Council approved a lease with Diamond Baseball Holdings that will bring a professional team to Columbus, likely beginning in the spring of 2025.

The vote was 6-3, with Councilors Glenn Davis, JoAnn Cogle and Charmaine Crabb voting against it.

The city now must improve Golden Park, the historic stadium in the South Commons, to the tune of about $50 million. The council voted last month to start the process to borrow up to $50 million to upgrade Golden Park.

A Request for Proposal has been issued for bids to do the work on Golden Park.

Diamond Baseball Holdings controls about 25 minor league franchises, including Atlanta Braves’ farm clubs in Rome, Georgia, and Pearl, Mississippi. Diamond Baseball controls minor league clubs at all levels of the game.

Last May, the Council approved talks with Diamond Baseball Holdings about the possibility of bringing pro baseball back to the city.

In December, two executive sessions were held to discuss a “real estate matter.” Both meetings consisted of discussions of Golden Park and baseball, multiple sources told WRBL.

After the second one on Dec. 19., the Council came out of that closed session and voted to start the process of securing up to $50 million in bonds.

An executive session was held prior to Tuesday’s vote to discuss a “real estate matter.” Three people were in the executive meeting with the councilors, W.C. Bradley Real Estate Division President Pace Halter, Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jerald Mitchell, and Diamond Baseball Holdings representative Shea Guinn.

The history of professional baseball in Columbus is rich and goes back almost a century.

The last time professional minor league baseball was played in Columbus was in 2008. The last time a Double-A team played at Golden Park was 1990. That is when the Columbus Mudcats – a Houston Astros franchise – left for Zebulon, N.C. The Astros operated a club in Columbus from 1969 until 1990.

A series of Class A teams affiliated with the Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Rays, and Los Angeles Dodgers filled the void until 2008.