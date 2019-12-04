BREAKING: 2 men shot, killed on Knowles Road

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)–The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a deadly double shooting.

Two men were found shot to death at 1718 Knowles Road, according to officials with the Phenix City Police Department. Police responded to the scene at 5:00 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found the two men dead. According to investigators, both men had been shot. One of the men was found on the porch and one in the parking lot of a small brick apartments complex located at that address.

Investigators say two male subjects were present at the scene when officers arrive. They have been detained and are being questioned in reference to the shooting incident. One of the two subjects appeared to have been shot and was transported to Piedmont Medical for treatment. His wound does not appear to be life threatening, according to investigators.

Investigators say this case is still an active investigation. Due to the nature of this incident, officials say the names of those involved, including the deceased and the individuals being questioned, will not be released at this time. Further details may be released later as the investigation develops.