UPDATE: Chambers County escaped inmate back in police custody

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, escaped inmate Christopher Gillenwaters is back in custody without incident. Gillenwaters will face additional escape charges.

ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala–The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

Christopher Wayne Gillenwaters, 34, is wanted for Escape 3rd Degree. Officials with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office say Gillenwaters escaped while on a work detail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher Wayne Gillenwaters is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 92° 71°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
82°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
77°

76°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
5%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
75°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
8%
74°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
76°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
80°

83°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
83°

85°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
85°

87°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
91°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
88°