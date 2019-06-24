UPDATE: Chambers County escaped inmate back in police custody

UPDATE: According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, escaped inmate Christopher Gillenwaters is back in custody without incident. Gillenwaters will face additional escape charges.

ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala–The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

Christopher Wayne Gillenwaters, 34, is wanted for Escape 3rd Degree. Officials with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office say Gillenwaters escaped while on a work detail.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher Wayne Gillenwaters is asked to call 911.