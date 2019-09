UPDATE: The Troup County Sheriff's Office has issued a news release in regard to the shooting that happened today on West Point Road.

Investigators with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Emergency Department at WellStar West Georgia in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, Michael Cornett, 25, spoke with investigators and identified Craig Allen, 53, as the person who shot him. Cornett also told investigators he was shot at 3055 West Point Rd.