BREAKING: Human remains found in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)–Police in Eufaula say they have found human remains in an area just outside of town. The remains were discovered today by a resident of Eufaula.

Chief Steve Watkins says Eufaula Police were called out to an area just southwest of downtown Eufaula after a report that possible human remains were discovered in the area. Those remains were determined to be human.

According to Watkins, the skeletal remains have been determined to be that of an adult. Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman was called out to collect the remains for autopsy.

Evidence collected by investigators at the scene where the remains were discovered suggest a possible identity for the individual, according to Watkins. An official identification will be determined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Watkins says the remains are not connected with the Aniah Blanchard case. Blanchard, 19, has been missing since Oct. 23. Ibraheem Yazeed has been charged with kidnapping in Blanchard’s disappearance.