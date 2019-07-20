BREAKING: Columbus Police locate missing child who was in stolen vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department says a child has been located after she went missing Friday night after the vehicle she was in was stolen.

Saturday morning, the missing child and vehicle were located off of 28th Ave in Columbus.

Columbus police are thanking the community for their help.

Investigators say six-year-old Aeriane Wright was the passanger in a red 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander midsize SUV. It has an Alabama tag with the number 38HA303.

The child was inside the Mitsubishi Outlander when an unknown person entered the vehicle and stole it. The vehicle was last seen leaving the area of 3390 N. Lumpkin Rd. and drove off in an unknown direction, according to officials.

Police sag this is a photo of the same year, make and model of vehicle the child was in when taken. The vehicle does have black wheels and may look similar. 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Red, Al Tag # 38HA303

Aeriane Wright was last seen wearing a blue dress. And no shoes. Her hair may be partially braided. She is 3’6″ tall and weighs 60 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.