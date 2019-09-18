Troup county officials are searching for shooting suspect

UPDATE: Troup County officials have identified the suspect from today’s shooting in Lagrange.

Craig Allen, of 3055 West Point Rd, is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault and additional charges in regards to a shooting incident which occurred this morning.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

UPDATE: Officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s office have confirmed the shooting suspect is not in the home. They are now searching the area for the suspect.

UPDATE: Officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office say West Point Road is now back open.

UPDATE: The Troup County Sheriff’s office says West Point Road is being shutdown in front of 3055 West Point Road. Officials say everyone should divert down Teaver Road and Glass Bridge Road.

LAGRANGE, GA. (WRBL)–The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene at a home where a suspect has barricaded himself inside. The home is located at 3055 West Point Roadj just south of Teaver Road.

Sgt. Stewart Smith says a shooting happened inside the home at 9:30 a.m. Following the shooting the suspect barricaded himself inside the home. The victim has been transported to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment.

The Childcare Network located at 3009 West Point Road was on a soft lockdown following the incident. The early learning center is located about 150 yards from the home where the shooting happened. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.