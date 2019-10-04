UPDATE: Child shot in head in Phenix City, in critical condition

UPDATE: Phenix City Police say a child was shot in the head earlier this evening on Tupelo Drive.

Investigators say the shooting was reported at around 5:00 p.m. at 4500 block Tupelo drive. They were called out to investigate and discovered the male victim.

The victim has been transported to Piedmont Regional Hospital for treatment. He is listed as being in critical condition. Once prepped he will be flown Children’s Hospital in Atlanta for further treatment.

Investigators say the incident involves a second juvenile, and no other information will be released at this time.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)–There is a heavy police presence on Poyner Drive in Phenix City.

Multiple police units have responded to the scene along with Fire/ EMS officials. Witnesses on the scene report there has been a shooting. Police have not confirmed this information.

WRBL News 3 has a phone call in to Phenix City Police and is working to get more information on this developing story.