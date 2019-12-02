Victim identified in deadly shooting on Terminal Court

UPDATE: Family and friends are reacting to the death of a Columbus man. Jamad Humphrey, 29, was shot and killed late Sunday night.

Police continue the investigation into the late night shooting that claimed his life, while loved ones struggle to find peace amid the tragedy.

News 3 is continuing to follow developments in the case.

UPDATE: The victim has now been identified.

Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison says 29-year-old Jamad Humphrey died of his injuries on scene.

His body will be sent for autopsy in Decatur later this week.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A young black male has died after a late Sunday night shooting in the 3400 block of Terminal Court.

The identity has not been released yet because family has not been notified, according to Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison.

Police and homicide detectives are currently on scene now.

Stay with News 3 for more information on this story.