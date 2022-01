COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) -- After starting out with the coldest temperatures of the year with readings dipping to the low 20s we managed to warm up nicely to the 60s across the region.

As we head into tonight, winds die down. A few clouds sweep through the area in the overnight hours, but mostly sunny by time you get up tomorrow morning. For Monday, mostly sunny conditions stick around with just a few clouds. Waking up Tuesday morning, again mostly sunny with just a few high clouds around, and that will remain the case throughout the day on Tuesday as the rain stays aways.