BREAKING: Opelika psychiatrist arrested; office raided in federal drug case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika psychiatrist is facing federal drug charges as his office is searched by agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Thursday morning, DEA agents began conducting search warrants at the office of Dr. James H. Edwards III located off Executive Park Drive in Opelika. The sign next to the front door reveals Dr. Edwards is a psychiatrist and child psychiatrist.

Doug Howard, a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montgomery confirmed the search warrant and arrest with News 3.

“Dr. James Edwards was arrested today (Thursday) and search warrants are being executed by DEA at his offices in Opelika and Gulf Shores, all concerning allegations of unlawful drug distribution. He is currently in U. S. Marshals custody and will likely make an initial appearance in court this afternoon,” said Howard.

News 3 should learn specific charges and new details after Edwards makes his initial court appearance.

Meanwhile, Opelika police officers were on scene as agents conducted their work. However, Opelika police has no comment on the ongoing federal investigation.

At the door two people stood prepared to hand out information to potentially displaced patients.

The Alabama Department of Public Health document reads:

“Law enforcement officials have announced today the arrest of a medical practitioner. Patients of this clinic and their family members may have questions or concerns, especially if they had immediate need for medical treatment and must locate a physician.”

The document goes on to list options for patients on how to get help.

News 3 will keep you updated on this developing story.