BREAKING: Pedestrian hit and killed at intersection of Veterans and Airport Thruway

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–A pedestrian has been hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy. Multiple police units have responded to the scene of the accident, where a large area has been taped off.

The deadly accident happened at 5400 block of Veterans Parkway, near Airport Thruway.

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirms to WRBL New 3 that a pedestrian was struck by a truck. Worley says the accident happened at 6:37 p.m.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is described as a black male.

Lieutenant Wendy Holland says Columbus police responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted in the northbound lane of Veterans Pkwy. Lt. Holland says motor squad is on the scene and the truck is being towed. Holland estimates that the road will open back up by 10 p.m.

The investigation into the deadly accident is ongoing. Anyone with information should call 911.