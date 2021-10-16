BREAKING: Police respond to armed robbery in LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of Lexington Park Drive on Oct. 16, shortly before 2:00 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers found one man, Jason Moore, injured in a yard on Nashua Drive.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, Moore said he had abandoned his vehicle in the roadway at Lexington Park Drive and Steeple Chase Drive and ran to the location on Nashua Drive.

Moore reported that he was meeting a subject regarding the sale of a firearm in his possession. Before the sale could be completed, two black males and one black female in a red vehicle arrived at the meeting. Moore reported that one of the black males pulled out a gun, struck Moore on the head, and took the firearm-for-sale from the trunk of his vehicle.

All three subjects fled the area. The suspects have not been identified at this time.

Moore was transported via ambulance to the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, where he was treated and later released.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Sweatt with the LaGrange Police Department or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.