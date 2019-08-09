BREAKING: Police working accident on Hwy 80

PHENIX CITY, Ala.-Police and Fire/EMS officials are on the scene of a traffic accident on U.S. Hwy 80 West in Phenix City. The accident is near T-Bones Steakhouse and Grill. Three cars were involved in the crash.

Ladonia Volunteer Fire Department along with Smiths Station Fire and Rescue are on scene working the accident. Ladonia Fire Chief David Martin says there are no critical injuries following the crash. Martin says the driver of the car that caught on fire was able to escape before it was engulfed in flames.

According to officials on the scene, one of the vehicles involved in the crash was a navy blue Jaguar. Witnesses say a large plum of black smoke could be seen billowing up above the treeline following the crash.