One man is confirmed dead this morning at the Elizabeth Canty Homes in Columbus.

Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison confirmed to News 3 a 26-year-old male was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:09 a.m..

Columbus Police say they responded to an anonymous tip of shots fired near the apartments on Cusseta Road around 1:45 a.m.

