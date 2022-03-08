JOPLIN, Mo. — Officers are on scene following reports of a shooting in the neighborhood near Geneva Ave & E 9th St.

Authorities confirm that four people were shot; three of which were officers. Police say it started in the Buckle parking lot where shots were first fired at police.

This gunfight moved to 9th and Connecticut and later into Laura Lane with shots being exchanged between officers and the suspect for the duration.

The three officers shot have since been transported to a local hospital along with one suspect.

The investigation has since been turned over to Missouri State Highway Patrol. A press briefing tomorrow morning will begin at 9 AM at Joplin City Hall.

A prayer vigil has been scheduled for 7 PM tomorrow (Wednesday) at Cunningham Park for JPD officers.

“Sen. Bill White has asked the Senate to take a moment of silence for this incident in his home district. #moleg” via Emily Manley Twitter.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.