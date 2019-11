Escambia County, Fla- 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed of Montgomery, Alabama, has been arrested by Florida authorities.

Authorities were looking for him in the kidnapping of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard in Auburn. U.S. Marshals and local authorities had been searching for him since police say they spotted him on surveillance camera at the convenience store where Blanchard was last seen.

