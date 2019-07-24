UPDATE: Heavy police presence at Victory Drive McDonald’s turns from stolen car to manhunt

UPDATE (5:42 PM):

Columbus Police say there is an active search going on in South Columbus for at least one suspect who eluded police in a stolen car earlier this afternoon.

Police are reportedly searching the area around Fort Benning Road near the Old Stone Gate for the driver. The area is roughly two miles from the Fort Benning Road Access Gate.

A heavy police presence as officers search the woods for the suspect

When approached by a police officer at the McDonald’s parking lot on Victory Drive, the driver sped off, hit the police car and narrowly missed hitting the officer.

The car was reportedly found near the Old Stone Gate near Fort Benning Road. It apparently struck a tree in that area. Now, police are on a manhunt, and have been searching the wooded area for the last couple of hours, said Major Wanna Barker-Wright.

ORIGINAL:

There is an active crime scene at the Victory Drive McDonald’s, but there are no details yet on exactly what happened.

The section of the parking lot closest to the Krystal is currently blocked off with a heavy police presence at the scene.

