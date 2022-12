COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A tow truck driver tragically died after being struck by a vehicle on an entrance ramp to JR Allen Parkway from Moon Road.

The deceased was hit while he was in the process of loading up a State Trooper’s vehicle that had broke down.

The tow truck driver was pronounced dead at 10:49 p.m. Friday night.

