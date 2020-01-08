BREAKING: Two rockets explode in Baghdad Green Zone

Two loud blasts rocked the heavily-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad Wednesday afternoon, according to Reuters witnesses.

The Iraqi joint military command reported two Soviet-era Katyusha rockets exploded, causing a fire. There are no reports of casualties at this time.

The Green Zone is home to the US embassy in Iraq, site of recent protests which sparked the latest round of attacks between the US and Iran.

The rockets land one day after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at Iraqi bases home to American troops. There were no casualties in those attacks.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.