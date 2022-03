COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police confirm two shootings took place Saturday afternoon at apartments within two miles of each other.

The first shooting took place early Saturday afternoon the Fox Run Apartments off of Flat Rock Road. One teenager was hit.

The next shooting happened within hours of the previous one at the Hampton Place Apartments off of Milgen Road. The victim was a teenager who sustained serious injuries.

Stay with News 3 as we work to gather more details.