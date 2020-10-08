Skip to content
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
19-year old dies more than a year after breast surgery put her in coma
13 year old makes masks for West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition
Video
Free 3-D mammograms offered by Phoebe in October, Breast Cancer Awareness month celebration
Recent Updates
Drier air and plenty of sunshine for today
Video
Two fronts will keep us fair and dry in this forecast
Video
Get ready for a couple of cold fronts to pass through the region this week
Video
Drying out from Delta
Severe threat out, light showers off and on during the day Sunday
Video
WEATHER AWARE: Tornado Watch this afternoon now until 8/7CT from Delta’s outer bands LIVE ON Facebook
Video
Weather Aware Saturday: Delta makes landfall this evening and Saturday becomes active!
Video
A few showers and storms as Hurricane Delta nears the coast
Video
Trees Columbus: 20 years of Trees-Raffle raising money and helping our environment
Video
7 Day Forecast
Tuesday
83°
/
57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
0%
83°
57°
Wednesday
84°
/
63°
Sunny
Sunny
0%
84°
63°
Thursday
83°
/
64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds
20%
83°
64°
Friday
77°
/
48°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds
20%
77°
48°
Saturday
70°
/
50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny
0%
70°
50°
Sunday
76°
/
61°
A few clouds
A few clouds
0%
76°
61°
Monday
80°
/
63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
20%
80°
63°
Hourly Forecast
82°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°
83°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°
82°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°
83°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°
82°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°
80°
6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°
76°
7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°
73°
8 PM
Clear
0%
73°
70°
9 PM
Clear
0%
70°
68°
10 PM
Clear
0%
68°
66°
11 PM
Clear
0%
66°
64°
12 AM
Clear
0%
64°
63°
1 AM
Clear
0%
63°
62°
2 AM
Clear
0%
62°
61°
3 AM
Clear
0%
61°
60°
4 AM
Clear
0%
60°
60°
5 AM
Clear
0%
60°
59°
6 AM
Clear
0%
59°
59°
7 AM
Clear
0%
59°
59°
8 AM
Sunny
0%
59°
62°
9 AM
Sunny
0%
62°
67°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
67°
71°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°
75°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°
Trump now more likely to lose Texas than win election, FiveThirtyEight models show
Ivanka Trump delivers remarks in Northeast Wisconsin
Early voting in Atlanta sees long lines like primaries
Video
Barrett to face senators on health care, legal precedent
‘Not Our Faith’: Bipartisan Christian group forms super PAC to oppose Trump
Trending Stories
Two disabled Columbus voters fight, police are called to break it up at polling station
On the Ballot: Georgia sees two proposed constitutional amendments, one referendum on November ballot
On the Ballot: Georgia House Bill 1023, sovereign immunity
Video
Longtime Columbus pastor Andy Merritt dies from COVID-19 complications
Bullet misses man as he watches tv; police search for shooter
Time to apartment hunt? Rents in these markets are cratering
Social Security announces 2021 benefit increase
70-year-old woman fights off sex assault suspect in California
Video
Trump now more likely to lose Texas than win election, FiveThirtyEight models show
Instagram’s most-followed celeb, Cristiano Ronaldo, tests positive for COVID-19
Ivanka Trump delivers remarks in Northeast Wisconsin
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s institute gives Muscogee County elections office $200,000 grant
