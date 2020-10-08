Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Tuesday

83° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 83° 57°

Wednesday

84° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 63°

Thursday

83° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 64°

Friday

77° / 48°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 77° 48°

Saturday

70° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 70° 50°

Sunday

76° / 61°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 76° 61°

Monday

80° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 63°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

12 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

1 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

2 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

3 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

4 AM
Clear
0%
60°

60°

5 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

6 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

7 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

67°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

