Breast cancer survivor shares story, encourages self-exams

(WDHN) — Kimberly Griffith, a Dothan native, discovered breast cancer at a young age shortly after she gave birth to her son Isaiah.

She had the intention to breastfeed him, but she felt a tenderness in her breast and after taking birth control, she discovered a bruised lump.

“The first time I went to the doctor he told me that it was a milk dude for me having a son and not to worry about it,” She said. “So I decided to go back to the doctor to see a different physician and when I saw a different physician he immediately sent me over for a mammogram and things went from there.”

Griffith immediately began chemotherapy and radiation along with treatments and halfway through the process her body refused chemo which eventually caused her to remove her breast.

According to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, African American women have the highest mortality rate of any other race. For younger women especially African American women, they are more likely to be presented with triple-negative breast cancer — the most aggressive.

Griffith’s message to women especially the younger ones is to self-examine and take care of yourself. If you notice something abnormal take action immediately.

“I’ve met women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and now they have brain cancer because it can travel to any part of your body I just say to take care of yourself and eat right.”

And for the men, you’re not excluded from the disease either.

Although the bulk of tough times are behind Kimberly, she’s still taking tamoxifen as chemo and putting her health first.

“I wanna live long I don’t want cancer to take me out,” Griffith said.

Griffith is active in helping women who are diagnosed with breast cancer and she usually holds an event to raise awareness.