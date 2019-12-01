Breezy, Gusty, and Sunny; and next “dry” front brings in the cold for Monday, so bundle-up!

STORM WRAP-UP: All the storms this morning separate from the squall line fortunately remained all under 40 mph and the only damage was across Jefferson County and around Anniston, Alabama, with reported thunderstorm wind damage related to fallen trees. Carroll County Georgia reported thunderstorm wind damage from a tree fallen on top of a mobile home, with no reported injuries. We have small debris and small limbs that are scattered about.

REST OF TODAY: This afternoon the sunshine returns but the hazard for wind and weakened trees and limbs will be a factor.

FORECAST: All the rain, wind, and a few embedded storms will exit south and east of Columbus by late morning and then clearing will take place with sunshine and breezy and gusty conditions. Highs will top off into the mid to upper 60s before the second cold front enters as a dry front later tonight, keeping us breezy as the colder air filters behind this front. The winds will come out of the west at about 10-20 mph and a few gusts just under 30 mph.

Breezy and gusty conditions will continue through Monday…Tonight and for Monday morning we will all cool down into the mid to upper 30s and readings will much cooler into the upper 40s to near 52 for our southern counties, so time to bundle up.

More sunshine this week until we track our next storm for Friday, and it doesn’t appear to have as much energy like these past two storms this past week as we head into the first full week of December.