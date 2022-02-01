UPDATE: Bridgewater College shooting suspect in custody, campus given all clear

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WRIC) — Bridgewater College in Rockingham County went into lockdown earlier today after an active shooter was reported on campus. The college said officers responded after reports that two police officers had been shot and an armed suspect was on campus.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News that at least one officer was shot today, but did not confirm the identity of the shooter.

Bridgewater College says Virginia State Police have an individual in custody – but initially urged students and staff to continue sheltering in place as the “situation is still ongoing.” Around 4:30 p.m., they announced that the scene was all clear.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted confirmation that the individual in custody was believed to be the shooter, saying, “The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene.”

Police form a perimeter on Airport Road south of the North River in Bridgewater, Va., during a manhunt following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Police block off College Street leading to Bridgewater College following a shooting on campus in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Police approach a person of interest on the south bank of the North River in Bridgewater, Va. following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Police moved from building to building “for additional safety purposes,” and those sheltering place were urged to remain calm and listen to law enforcement officers.

The college, located in the Shenandoah Valley just 15 minutes away from James Madison University, first reported the situation at 1:24 p.m.

State Police were reported on scene at 1:31 p.m., just seven minutes after the initial alert was sent out.

27 minutes later, at 1:58 p.m., the college told everyone on campus to “let your loved ones know you are okay.”

Later in the afternoon, Bridgewater said that the suspect was taken into police custody at 1:55 p.m.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares tweeted after the incident asking others to join him in prayer for the Bridgewater community and the law enforcement officers involved. Sen. Mark Warner also stated that he was continuing to monitor the situation and was praying for everyone involved.

Law enforcement officers from the he Bridgewater College Police Department, Town of Bridgewater Police Department, Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, City of Harrisonburg Police, Augusta Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police Department, FBI and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries all played a role in the response to the active shooter.