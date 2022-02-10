Bridging a gap, Opelika Police helping students learn traffic stop safety

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) – The desire to create positive change is the mindset behind Opelika Police Department’s ‘Knowledge is Power: Navigating Traffic Stops and the Court Process’ student curriculum. The Opelika Police Department says there is a gap in this type of education, showing young drivers how to safely interact with law enforcement during stops.

“It’s bridging the gap educational piece on us and the kids in how to interact with us, and how we can do things better, and how they can help us do things better. It’s a great opportunity to get to know these kids and show them who we are as human beings and expose them to our side of the job,” said Opelika Training Sgt. James Daniel.

The class is designed to educate and empower Opelika High School Drivers Ed students by walking them through various traffic stop scenarios – so students can see how both sides should behave to make sure the interaction is positive and safe for all.

“We never were taught how to interact with police, and I wasn’t when I was a student. I didn’t know until I was a cop. So we are trying to close that gap. We realize that gap is there, and many people don’t know. So we’re trying to work on it. The connection is key, we’ve lost it for so long, and we’re trying to get it back. We’re trying to do it positively, giving them information that can benefit them and benefit us in the long run. It’s a great opportunity to get to know these kids and show them who we are as human beings and expose them to our side of the job,” said Sgt. Daniel.

The officers go through “best practices” students can learn when engaging with an officer during a stop or other interaction. The students also learn how officers should be treating them, and how to appropriately address concerns.

“They learn the consequences behind if you do certain things and why things may look the way they do. We understand it’s all specific to the individual; you know, different things influence everyone in their lives. We understand people view us differently, and we get that. If it just helps one person and keeps an unfortunate event from happening, we’ve done our job, and that’s all we asked for,” said Daniels.

Students also get to role-play, pretend to be an officer during a stop, and see some situations from the officer’s perspective. The class is meant to be fun for the students, with plenty of laughs. The hope is students learn how they should be treated by officers how they can interact with officers to keep the interaction positive and safe for all.